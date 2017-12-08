

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Hydro Extruded Solutions AS has agreed with Arconic to acquire its two extrusion plants in Brazil. The agreement will strengthen Hydro's downstream position in Brazil and create a solid platform for further growth.



The two extrusion plants in Utinga and Tubarão in southern Brazil have combined more than 600 employees, 1 cast house, 7 presses ranging from 7 to 14 inches and value-added capabilities.



Under the terms of the agreement, the price include a cash payment from Hydro of $10 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments.



Completion of the transaction is subject to approval from relevant competition authorities in Brazil, and is expected within the first half of 2018.



