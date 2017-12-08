

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. is looking ahead to own 50 fully electric semi tracks to be launched by Tesla. The new electric tractors could run 500 miles on a single charging. The order from the food service distribution giant that owns more than 7000 trucks is worth up to $10 million.



After the announcement in November, Wal-Mart and JB Hunt Transport Services have ordered for the electric vehicle that would reduce the transportation costs. Budweiser's parent company has placed orders for 40-trucks.



Tesla has announced two versions of 300 mile and 500 mile trucks on a single recharge. The prices were $150,000 dollars and $180,000 respectively. Founders series with special features will have a price tag of $200,000.



The production the electric trucks is expected in begin in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX