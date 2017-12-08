

Chief Financial Officer update



December 8, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the global biotech leader in rare diseases, announced on August 21, 2017, that Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer, would leave Shire at the end of the year. On November 20, 2017, Shire announced that Thomas Dittrich will join the company as Chief Financial Officer in early 2018.



Shire today announces that Jeff Poulton will leave on December 31, 2017, and John Miller, Shire's Senior Vice President of Finance, will be appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 1, 2018, until Mr. Dittrich commences his employment with Shire.



Mr. Miller joined Shire in 2004 and, in addition to his current role in which he has served since March 2015, has served in a number of positions including, in the past five years, as Vice President of Finance, Neuroscience from June 2010 to March 2015.



