

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile CEO John Legere took to Twitter to criticize rival Verizon for missing a self-imposed deadline of deploying commercial service of next gen cellular technology 5G by 2017.



Verizon has last week announced that it will roll out the next generation of wireless broadband in as many as five U.S. markets next year.



In 2015, Verizon had teased 5G and had said it would commence field tests in 2016 and a very limited commercial 5G rollout in 2017.



'I mean @Verizon's been doing it for years - they continue to over-promise & under-deliver. They even did it last week! First 5G was gonna be available in 2016, now it's almost 2018 & NOTHING!' Legere tweeted.



Legere also promised to donate $10,000 to a charity if Verizon says why it missed its two 5G rollout deadlines.



'I'm curious.why keep promising something @Verizon knows they can't deliver yet? They won't answer ME, so to ppl attending @UBS conference this week.if you can get VZW to answer why they REALLY missed 2 5G deadlines in 2016/2017, I'll donate $10K to a charity of your choice.'



