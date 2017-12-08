

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Creative Contract Packaging has announced a voluntary recall of about 4,412 cases or 13,236 pounds of HERB-OX Beef Flavor Granulated Bouillon, due to undeclared allergen.



The company recall the products as it may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label. There are no reports to date of consumer injuries or complaints.



The recall is limited to 4-oz. jars with 'Best If Used By' dates of September 2020 and October 2020.



Customers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX