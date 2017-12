LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices are forecast to rise at a slower pace next year, property website Rightmove reported Monday.



House price growth is expected to cool to 1 percent in 2018, the slowest rise since 2011. Prices increased around 1.2 percent this year.



In December alone, house prices fell 2.6 percent from the previous month.



Rightmove forecast house prices in the capital to fall 2 percent next year.



