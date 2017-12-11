

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced that it will be transferring its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective December 19 after market close.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on December 20, with the common stock continuing to trade under the symbol 'PEP'.



Jamie Caulfield, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, said, 'We are pleased to join many of the world's most successful and innovative companies listed on Nasdaq. We believe this move will provide us with greater cost-effectiveness and access to Nasdaq's unique portfolio of tools and services to connect with our investors more efficiently.'



Reuters reported, citing NYSE, that PepsiCo traces its listing date to December 18, 1919, when it was known as Loft Inc.



