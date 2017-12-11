

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, Monday said it has signed a letter of intent to enter into exclusive negotiations with Crédit Agricole Payment Services, of French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA).



The negotiations are to conclude a partnership to offer innovative and high-performance electronic payment services to merchant clients of Crédit Agricole Group banks, in France and Europe.



The partnership will offer differentiated service offering based on a high-performance technology in the field of electronic payment acceptance and acquiring.



The goal will be to launch a range of cross-channel acceptance and pan-European acquiring offerings for French merchants and marketplaces in France and abroad.



This partnership, by capitalizing on the strengths of both firms, will enable them to grow in a rapidly changing market, Wirecard said.



