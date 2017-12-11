

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Co., Inc. (AWK), a water and wastewater utility company, announced Monday its 2018 earnings per share guidance, estimated long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate, and increases in infrastructure investment. The company also affirmed its previously narrowed earnings per share adjusted guidance range for the year ending December 31, 2017.



For fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect earnings per share of $3.05 - $3.11 and an adjusted earnings of $3.00 - $3.06 per share. The adjusted range excludes a $0.07 per share benefit from the insurance settlement related to the Freedom Industries chemical spill and a $0.02 per share charge from early extinguishment of debt at the parent company.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American Water estimates its 2018 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.22 to $3.32. Analysts expect earnings of $3.30 per share.



Further, the company maintained five year adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 7 to 10 percent anchored off 2016 adjusted earnings per share.



Further, the company will be investing $7.2 billion in regulated infrastructure over the next five years, an increase of $1.3 billion over 2017 five year plan.



Susan Story, president and CEO of American Water, said, 'The 2018 guidance and our confidence in our long-term growth is based on the continued execution of our strategic goals. ..We plan to invest more than $8 billion in the next five years to ensure our customers have the best service possible. This level of investment will be balanced by our use of technology, commitment to operational and capital efficiency, and cost management to reduce the impact on our customers' bills.'



