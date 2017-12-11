

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the company's supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for a 12-week dosing interval of EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration based on physician's assessment.



Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA, the goal for a standard review of an sBLA is ten months from submission for a target action date of August 11, 2018.



Regeneron Pharma noted that the sBLA submission is based on an integrated analysis of two-year results from VIEW 1 and VIEW 2 - two pivotal, randomized, double-masked, Phase 3 trials that investigated the treatment of EYLEA in patients with wet AMD.



For wet AMD, the current recommended dose for EYLEA is 2 mg administered by injection in the eye every two months following three initial monthly injections. EYLEA may also be dosed once per month.



