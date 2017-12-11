

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) and Celgene Corp. (CELG) Monday announced additional data from the TRANSCEND study of JCAR017 in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



The data from the open label, multicenter phase 1 study of JCAR017 in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma Grade 3B, and mantle cell lymphoma showed efficacy and tolerability, particularly at dose level two.



Sunil Agarwal, Juno's President of Research and Development said, 'We continue to enroll our pivotal cohort in DLBCL patients and over the next twelve to eighteen months we intend to explore earlier lines of therapy, additional therapeutic areas, and combinations.'



