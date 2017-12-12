

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) increased around 3 percent in the extended trading on Monday after the company announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation or DBS System.



DBS is used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease or PD, a degenerative condition. DBS works by stimulating a targeted region of the brain through implanted leads that are powered by a device called an implantable pulse generator or IPG.



The company said the approval was based on the INTREPID study, the first multi-center, prospective, double-blind, randomized sham-controlled study of DBS for PD in the U.S. The INTREPID study evaluated the safety of the system in 292 patients at 23 sites and also evaluated its effectiveness. It successfully met its primary endpoint of mean change in waking hours with good symptom control.



Data from the INTREPID study is expected to be released in 2018.



The filing was also supported by safety data from the European multi-center, prospective, single-arm VANTAGE study.



Following FDA approval, the first commercial implant in the U.S. with the Vercise System will take place at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN by faculty physicians from the University of Minnesota Medical School.



The Vercise System first launched in Europe in 2012 and was developed from a foundation of cochlear implant technology, designed to specifically stimulate auditory nerves to produce a sense of hearing.



On the NYSE, Boston Scientific shares fell 1.03 percent in the regular trading to settle at $25.50. In the after hours, shares gained 2.7 percent to $26.19.



