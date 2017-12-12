

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday confirmed that it has purchased Shazam, the popular app that listens and identifies songs, TV show, movies, or ads, according to a statement given to BuzzFeed News. The deal reportedly was for about $400 million.



Shazam is a popular service that can identify any song, TV show, movie, or ad by listening to a few seconds of it.



BuzzFeed News reported, citing the statement from Apple, that Shazam has consistently been one of the most popular applications available to download on the iOS App Store. The company said that Shazam boasts hundreds of millions of users around the world on multiple platforms.



Apple spokesperson Tom Neumayr said, 'Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement.'



Shazam launched its visual recognition engine in 2015, and in March 2017, it announced a massively scaled augmented reality platform as a follow on. At launch, the platform allowed users to scan Shazam Codes with the content from partners displayed on a smartphone after the scan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX