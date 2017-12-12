

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) on Tuesday presented promising new data from the dose expansion phase of the DREAMM-1 study of GSK2857916, an investigational anti-B-cell maturation antigen or BCMA antibody-drug conjugate.



The DREAMM -1 study is a first-in-human, open-label study of GSK2857916 in patients with relapsed/ refractory multiple myeloma. The primary objective is safety; response rate, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity are secondary endpoints.



In this study of heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma patients, GSK2857916 monotherapy demonstrated a 60% response rate and a median progression free survival of 7.9 months.



Results were presented during an oral presentation at the 59th annual meeting of the American Society for Hematology (ASH).



Patients were enrolled in DREAMM-1 independent of BCMA expression levels. The study participants were heavily pre-treated, with 57% of the patients having at least five prior lines of treatment and 40% having prior daratumumab treatment.



The most commonly reported adverse events were corneal events and thrombocytopenia; no dose-limiting toxicities were reported.



Axel Hoos, SVP Oncology R&D, GSK said, 'The patients participating in the DREAMM-1 trial had very limited options for further treatment, so we are encouraged by the response rate seen in this trial. GSK2857916 is the leading asset in our emerging pipeline of potentially transformative Oncology medicines and we plan to rapidly progress its development programme, initiating pivotal monotherapy studies as well as new combination studies in 2018.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX