MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) announced, for the full-year 2018, the company expects: GAAP earnings per share of $9.60 to $10.00, an increase of 6 to 10 percent; total sales growth of 5 to 7 percent; and organic local-currency sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.



The company also reported that it is tracking to the top half of both its full-year 2017 organic growth range of 4 to 5 percent and earnings per share range of $9.00 to $9.10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX