WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced that its Board has elected President and CEO Peter Altabef as Chairman of the Board and Nathaniel Davis as Independent Lead Director, effective April 26, 2018. Altabef will also continue to serve as president and CEO. Paul Weaver, the current Chairman of the Board, will retire from the Board on April 26, 2018.



Davis currently serves as the Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.



