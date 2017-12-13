

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) confirmed that it has received European Commission approval for its recent agreement to acquire part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel Airport. The acquisition will result in easyJet operating 25 aircraft from Berlin Tegel Airport. The agreement includes easyJet leasing former Air Berlin aircraft, taking over other assets including slots, and offering employment to Air Berlin flying crews.



The Commission has confirmed that there are no competition concerns relating to the agreement and easyJet now expects to complete the transaction in the near future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX