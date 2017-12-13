

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), a cloud delivery platform, on Tuesday said it does not endorse the 'Mini-Tender' offer by TRC Capital Corp. noting that the offer is at a price below the current market price of Akamai's shares. The Company also urged its shareholders to reject the offer.



The company said it received notice of an unsolicited 'mini-tender' offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares of Akamai's common stock at a price of 54 per share in cash.



The offering price is 4.42% below the closing price per share of Akamai's common stock on December 8. The offer is for approximately 1.18 percent of the outstanding shares of Akamai common stock.



Akamai said it does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders not tender their shares because the offer is at a price below the current market price of Akamai's shares. Akamai is not affiliated or associated in any way with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or the mini-tender offer documents.



Mini-tender offers seek to acquire not more than 5 percent of a company's shares outstanding, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that apply to offers for more than 5 percent of a company's shares outstanding.



TRC Capital has made many similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares of other public companies.



According to the company, the SEC has cautioned investors that some bidders making mini-tender offers at below-market prices are, 'hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price.'



