

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced positive topline results from a pivotal Phase 2 clinical study of cemiplimab in 82 patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma or CSCC, the second deadliest skin cancer after melanoma.



Cemiplimab, an investigational human antibody targeting PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1), demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 46.3%, as determined by independent review.



The median duration of response (DOR) had not yet been reached at the data cut-off point (32 of 38 responses are ongoing). At the time of this analysis, all patients had a minimum follow up of 6 months. The safety profile in the study was generally consistent with approved anti-PD-1 agents.



The pivotal data will form the basis of a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has been initiated and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018. A rolling BLA submission allows for portions of the regulatory application to be submitted to the FDA as they are completed. A submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.



The efficacy data reported today include results from 82 patients in the Phase 2 EMPOWER-CSCC 1 study. Approximately two-thirds of patients had progressed after prior systemic chemotherapy or radiation.



Cemiplimab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement, and was invented by Regeneron using the company's proprietary VelocImmune technology that yields optimized fully-human antibodies.



