

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) announced that the European Commission has granted Marketing Authorization for lyophilized ONCASPAR (pegaspargase), as a component of antineoplastic combination therapy in acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric patients from birth to 18 years, and in adult patients. The approval follows a positive opinion adopted by CHMP of the European Medicines Agency on October 12.



Shire expects lyophilized ONCASPAR to be available in European markets beginning in the first half of 2018.



