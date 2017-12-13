

13 December 2017



MILESTONE GROUP PLC ('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity



Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, has received a notification from Mr Steven King, a shareholder in the Company, for the exercise of warrants over 30,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 0.5p per share, providing the Company with proceeds of £150,000.



Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange to admit the 30,000,000 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the new ordinary shares is expected to occur on or around 19 December 2017. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.



For the purpose of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, following the issue of shares detailed above the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 1,808,768,317 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Hybridan LLP, Broker Tel: 020 3764 2341 Claire Louise Noyce



Tel: 020 7933 8780 Walbrook PR Limited, PR Gary Middleton / Paul Cornelius



