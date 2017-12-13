

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) announced, for 2018, the company expects organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent. The company expects 2018 earnings per share growth of 6 to 10 percent excluding items to a range of $7.55-$7.80.



For the full-year 2017, the company narrowed its organic growth guidance to about 4 percent (previously 3% - 4%) and again narrowed EPS guidance to the high end of the previous guidance range, or about $7.10, excluding separation costs (previous guidance in a range of $7.05 - $7.10).



For the fourth quarter of 2017, Honeywell raised its organic sales growth guidance to 7 to 8 percent (previously, 4% - 6%). The company narrowed its expected fourth-quarter EPS to the high end of the previous guidance range, or about $1.84 per share, excluding separation costs (previous guidance in a range of $1.79 - $1.84).



