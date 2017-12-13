

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive, has spoken out about ill effects of the social network on society around the world.



Palihapitiya said he feels 'tremendous guilt' about the company he helped make.



'I feel tremendous guilt. I think we all knew in the back of our minds even though we feint this whole time there aren't any bad unintended consequences,' he told an audience at Stanford Graduate School of Business.



'I think in the back, deep, deep recesses of our minds, we kind of knew something bad could happen,' said Palihapitiya. 'But I think the way we defined it was not like this. I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.'



Chamath Palihapitiya began working for Facebook in 2007 and left in 2011 as its vice president for user growth.



Palihapitiya said when they started at the social network there was not much thought given to the long-term negative consequences of developing such a platform.



Facebook has more than 2 billion monthly users around the world and continues to grow.



