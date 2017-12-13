

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session in the red. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve. Investors are also looking forward to policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank on Thursday.



The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by a quarter point later today. Traders will be keeping a close eye on the central bank's statement for any clues regarding the outlook for future rate hikes.



The European Central Bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rates unchanged and retain the size of its asset purchases on Thursday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.21 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.50 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.12 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.44 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.51 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.05 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.35 percent.



In Frankfurt, Metro AG declined 3.54 percent after reporting higher sales and like-for-like sales, despite weak profit. The company also projects a slight rise in overall sales in the next year.



Copper producer Aurubis fell 2.10 percent as it said it expects stable results in fiscal 2018, despite reporting 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.



In London, Dixons Carphone climbed 8.18 percent after reporting solid half-year results.



Tour operator TUI AG's rose 0.28 percent after reporting higher results in fiscal 2017, while the company sees improved earnings in the years ahead.



Serco surged 6.76 percent after the company said that it expects full-year profits to be close to the upper end of its guidance range. The company also announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy a large part of Carillion's UK healthcare facilities management business.



Fashion retailer Inditex jumped 1.72 percent in Madrid after reporting higher profit and sales in the nine-month period. The company also posted positive fourth-quarter trading, with online and offline store sales up 13 percent in local currency between November 1 and December 11.



Eurozone industrial production increased unexpectedly in October, after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, reversing September's 0.5 percent fall, which was revised from a 0.6 percent decline reported earlier.



Meanwhile, economists had expected production to remain flat during October.



Eurozone employment grew at a steady pace in the third quarter to a record high level, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Employment rose 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, when the increase was the same. Jobs grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year.



Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in November, final data from Destatis showed Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following 1.6 percent increase in October.



The UK unemployment rate remained at the lowest level in more than four decades during the three months to October and the annual growth in earnings accelerated but remained well below inflation.



Data from the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed that the ILO jobless rate was 4.3 percent in the three months to October, the same rate as in the July quarter. The rate was in line with expectations and was the lowest since March to May 1975.



Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX