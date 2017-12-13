

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - While, the majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session in the red, the Swiss stock market finished with a small increase. After a brief dip into negative territory this morning, the market oscillated around yesterday's closing level for much of the day, before breaking out higher in the late afternoon.



Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve. Investors are also looking forward to policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank on Thursday.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.35 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,394.55. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.41 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.30 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis climbed 0.4 percent and Nestlé added 0.3 percent. Shares of Roche ended the day unchanged.



Sonova weakened by 0.9 percent. Swatch and ABB both fell 0.4 percent and Swisscom lost 0.2 percent.



UBS advanced 1.1 percent and Credit Suisse gained 1.0 percent. Julius Baer dipped 0.1 percent.



Dufry's increased 1.5 percent, recovering some of the ground it lost over the last few days.



Sika finished higher by 0.5 percent. The company announced that it would acquire parts of Grupo Industrial Alce.



