

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Shanghai Tower, the world's second tallest building, opens in Shanghai after more than two years of delay.



The 632-meter (2,073 ft) tower has now opened making it China's tallest building and the world's second tallest.



The building cost $2 billion and is the most expensive building ever built in China. The tower has 128 floors and 2.37 million square feet of office space and will house over 60 companies.



'There was a constant sort of push-pull during the project where we would design something for which there was no code, so we would need to write a code, and this went back and forth for nearly seven years,' said Dan Winey, chief operating officer of Gensler, the firm that designed the tower.



The skyscraper was set to open in mid-2015, however faced several delays due to its size and and difficulty in getting fire safety clearance.



