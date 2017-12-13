

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Wednesday announced it has expanded its free same-day delivery and free one-day shipping service to its Primes customers in thousands more markets across the U.S.



Earlier, these services were available to Prime members in 5,000 cities and towns, however, the online retail giant has now expanded it to over 8,000 cities.



Eligible customers can start a 30-day free trial and get fast, free Prime shipping including two-day, one-day, same-day and Prime Now, delivered right to their door, the company said in a statement.



'We are continually investing in Prime, adding more selection and making delivery faster and more convenient. In fact, in 2016, the last Prime Free Same-Day order from Amazon.com delivered in time for Christmas was ordered at 10:23 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The order included Venum Contender Boxing Gloves, and was delivered to a Prime member in Richmond, Virginia at 2:42 p.m. - the very same day, for free,' said Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime.



Amazon has expanded the new services to Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and others.



