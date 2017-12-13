

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target is buying Alabama-based delivery startup Shipt in a $550 million all-cash transaction.



Retail giant Target Corp. (TGT) Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Shipt Inc., a Alabama-based online same-day delivery startup for $550 million in cash.



Target will leverage its network of stores and Shipt's proprietary technology platform and community of shoppers to quickly and efficiently bring same-day delivery to guests across the country, the company said.



The acquisition significantly accelerates Target's digital fulfillment efforts, bringing same-day delivery services to guests at approximately half of Target stores by early 2018.



The service will be offered from the majority of Target stores, and in all major markets, before the 2018 holiday season.



By the end of 2019, same-day delivery will include all major product categories at Target.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close prior to the end of calendar year 2017. This all-cash acquisition will be immaterial to Target's near-term financial results. It is expected to be modestly accretive to the company's earnings per share in 2018, while accelerating digital and total sales growth over the medium term.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX