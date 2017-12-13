

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised the benchmark U.S. interest rate to a range of 1.25% to 1.5%, but struck a dovish tone on future rate hikes amid stubborly low inflation.



Crucially, the Fed maintained earlier forecast for just three 1/4-point rate hikes in 2018.



While the economy is humming along nicely and the jobs situation is quite bright, the Fed said core inflation will continue to run below its 2% annual target in 2018.



On the economic outlook, the central bank estimates:



* unemployment to fall to 3.9% in 2018



* 2018 U.S. GDP forecast rises to 2.5% from 2.1%



* Fed sees PCE inflation for 2018 at 1.9%



Two officials voted against the rate hike: Charles L. Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis cited low inflation concerns.



