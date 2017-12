BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Following the failed acquisition of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH by entities of the Deutsche Lufthansa group and as no other purchaser could be found at short notice, NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH filed with the local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH.



NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH will discontinue to operate further flights for the time being, Air Berlin said.



