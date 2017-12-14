

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is close to a deal to acquire a large piece of 21st Century Fox Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal, expected to be announced Thursday, would value the assets Disney is acquiring at $60 billion, including debt. Those assets include the Twentieth Century Fox movie and TV studio, cable channels including regional sports networks and key international properties. They don't include properties such as Fox News and broadcast assets, the report said.



The deal would value 21st Century Fox as a whole at around $40 per share. Disney would pay $28 to $29 per share for Fox assets, and the all-stock deal would leave Fox investors owning about 25% of the enlarged Disney, the Journal reported.



