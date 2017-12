ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Juerg Zeltner, the head of UBS Group AG's (UBS) $1.3 trillion wealth-management unit, is preparing to step down, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The move may be announced as soon as Thursday.



Zeltner, 50, joined UBS predecessor firm Swiss Bank Corp. in 1987 and has been on the bank's global executive board since 2009.



