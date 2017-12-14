

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved IXIFI or PF-06438179, infliximab-qbtx, a chimeric human-murine monoclonal antibody or mAb against tumor necrosis factor, as a biosimilar to Remicade or infliximab for all eligible indications of the reference product.



The FDA has approved IXIFI as a treatment for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, pediatric Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis.



Pfizer has a portfolio of three marketed biosimilar medicines outside the U.S. including INFLECTRA (infliximab), Retacrit (epoetin zeta), and Nivestim (filgrastim); and a biosimilars pipeline consisting of 13 distinct biosimilar molecules in various stages of development. As part of its global biosimilars strategy, Pfizer supplies Celltrion's INFLECTRA (infliximab-dyyb) in the U.S. and certain other markets across the globe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX