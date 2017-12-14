

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA, FOX) announced a definitive agreement for Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox, including the Twentieth Century Fox Film and Television studios, along with cable and international TV businesses, for approximately $52.4 billion in stock. The shareholders of 21st Century Fox will receive 0.2745 Disney shares for each 21st Century Fox share they hold. Disney will also assume approximately $13.7 billion of net debt of 21st Century Fox. The acquisition price implies a total equity value of approximately $52.4 billion and a total transaction value of approximately $66.1 billion.



Immediately prior to the acquisition, 21st Century Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.



Prior to the close of the transaction, it is anticipated that 21st Century Fox will seek to complete its planned acquisition of the 61% of Sky it doesn't already own. Assuming 21st Century Fox completes its acquisition of Sky prior to closing of the transaction, The Walt Disney Company would assume full ownership of Sky.



Combining with Disney are 21st Century Fox's film production businesses, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000. Disney will also acquire FX Networks, National Geographic Partners, Fox Sports Regional Networks, Fox Networks Group International, Star India and Fox's interests in Hulu, Sky plc, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group.



The Walt Disney Company said, at the request of both 21st Century Fox and the Disney Board, Iger has agreed to continue as Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company through the end of calendar year 2021.



