

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said it will sell Beauticontrol assets to Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company.



As part of the deal, Youngevity will integrate Beauticontrol's sales force into its company, marketing Beauticontrol branded products, as well as the other brands in Youngevity's extensive product portfolio.



Youngevity will also market Beauticontrol branded products to its existing member base. Tupperware will earn a royalty based on future sales of the Beauticontrol sales force, and sales of the Beauticontrol product line by the existing Youngevity members.



