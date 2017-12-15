

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus' (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders plans to step down when his term ends in 2019, while Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier is also set to leave, possibly as soon as February, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Guillaume Faury, CEO of the helicopters business, will take Bregier's place at No. 2, becoming first in line to take over the top job when Enders retires, the reports said,



The management changes, to be announced as soon as Friday, come as Airbus grapples with corruption claims related to ongoing bribery investigations. Enders has warned the probe may lead to 'significant penalties' and is trying to convince investigators in France and the U.K. that Airbus is serious about cleaning house as it works to get past the controversy.



