BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced that Bruno Strigini, CEO Novartis Oncology, has decided to retire from the company and the industry for personal reasons. He will resign from the Executive Committee by December 31, 2017 and will fully handover in early 2018.



Novartis said it will announce the successor for Bruno Strigini in due time.



