

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG reported third-quarter operating profit of 12 million euros compared to 18 million euros, prior year. Third-quarter revenues were 219 million euros compared to 215 million euros, a year ago.



In the first nine months, operating profit was 59 million euros, flat with last year. Revenues increased to 679 million euros from 565 million euros.



For the current financial year, CropEnergies narrowed the range for the operating profit and now expects between 65 and 85 million euros (previously expected: 60 to 90 million euros). Revenues are continue to be expected to be between 880 and 920 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX