

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Amazon would reportedly sell Google's Chromecast streaming adapter for this Christmas. The online retailer giant has banned the product from its site for the last two years and has presumably settle the issues. Though the product is not available for sale, it has listed 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra adapter.



In a probable deal with Apple, Amazon would start selling Apple TV once again. The companies have not revealed any agreement. Cnet reported last day that Amazon confirmed assorting Apple TV and Chromecast.



Amazone stopped selling Apple TV way back in October, 2015. Amazon Prime Video compatibility was pointed as a reason for taking off the product from their stores.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX