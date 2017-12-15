

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AOL's Instant Messenger product and service has been discontinued as of December 15, 2017.



Users who visit AIM.com are redirected to a support with details of its death.



Earlier this year, AOL parent company Oath revealed AIM will no longer exist as of December 15.



Meanwhile, AOL products and services like AOL Mail, AOL Desktop Gold and Member, Subscriptions will not be affected. Users will still be able to use their @aim.com email address to send and receive email as usual.



'AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we've made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017. We are more excited than ever to continue building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products for users around the world,' said Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath.



