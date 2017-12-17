

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (CSX) said Saturday that its President and Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison, 73, died today in Wellington, Fla., due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent illness.



Edward Kelly III, Chairman of the CSX Board of Directors, said, 'With the passing of Hunter Harrison, CSX has suffered a major loss. Notwithstanding that loss, the Board is confident that Jim Foote, as acting Chief Executive Officer, and the rest of the CSX team will capitalize on the changes that Hunter has made. The Board will continue to consider in a deliberative way how best to maximize CSX's performance over the long term.'



Harrison joined the Jacksonville, Fla., railway in March of this year as CEO after he ignited a shareholder revolt by joining forces with a Wall Street activist to replace CSX's long-serving boss and some directors.



On Thursday, CSX said that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Hunter Harrison, was on medical leave due to unexpected complications from a recent illness. So, the company appointed COO James Foote as acting CEO of the Company.



Separately, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said On Saturday that it mourns loss of legendary railroader and former CEO, Hunter Harrison.



CP President and CEO, Keith Creel said, 'Words cannot begin to describe this tremendous loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire CP family, our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeannie and all of Hunter's family, friends and colleagues across the industry....Personally, today I lost a friend and a mentor. I spent most of the last 25 years working closely with Hunter. Over that time, he taught me how to railroad but more than that, he taught me how to be a leader.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX