WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Liberty Global (LBTYA) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, jumping by 3.8 percent. With the gain, Liberty Global has reached its best intraday level in well over seven months.



The upward move by Liberty Global comes after the cable company announced an agreement to sell its Austrian operations to T-Mobile Austria for approximately $2.2 billion.



