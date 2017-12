MASON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cintas (CTAS) have turned lower over the course of the trading session on Friday after failing to sustain an initial upward move. After reaching a record intraday high, Cintas is currently down by 1.8 percent.



The downturn by Cintas comes even though the uniform rental company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.



