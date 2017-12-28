

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - Trucking and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (JBHT) provided earnings outlook for the fourth quarter below analysts' expectations and said it expects the tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017 to create an additional one-time benefit for 2017. The company's shares are down 1.7 percent in pre-market activity.



For the fourth quarter, the company forecast net earnings in a range of $85.0 million to $90.0 million, or $0.77 to $0.82 per share. This compares to fourth quarter 2016 net earnings of $117.6 million, or $1.05 per share.



J.B. Hunt expects fourth-quarter 2017 results to include charges for a reserve on a cash advance for the purchase of new trailing equipment from a manufacturer that will not meet delivery for $20.3 million pretax, or $0.11 per share, and an increase in reserves for certain insurance and claims for $18.6 million pretax, or $0.10 per share.



J.B. Hunt expects fourth-quarter operating revenue in a range of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, compared with $1.72 billion for the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.91 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income for the fourth quarter is projected by the company in a range of $145 million to $155 million, which reflects the charges for the cash advance reserve and insurance reserves. Operating income in the year-ago period totaled $194 million.



Further, J.B. Hunt said that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted on December 22, 2017 changes existing U.S. tax law and includes numerous provisions that may affect its business.



The company added that it is in the process of understanding the widespread applicability of the Act to its financial statements, but believes it will primarily affect its balance sheet accounts creating an additional one-time benefit for 2017.



The company expects to release actual fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings on January 18, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX