LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) have climbed well off their worst levels but remain in negative territory in afternoon trading on Thursday. J.B. Hunt is currently down by 1.8 percent after ending the previous session at a record closing high.



The initial pullback by J.B. Hunt came after the trucking and transportation company forecast fourth quarter earnings below analyst estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX