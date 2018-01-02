

The Company has been notified of the following PDMR transaction of ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 14 December 2017.



+-----------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | PDMR | Number of Shares sold | Share Price | +-----------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Paul Tallentire | 5,000 | £15.37 | +-----------------+-----------------------+-------------+



Following the above transaction the total beneficial holding for Mr Paul Tallentire is 44,273 shares.



The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



For Further information please contact:



Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910



Notification of Dealing Form



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Tallentire | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |CEO General Merchanting Division | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of Shares | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£15.37 |5,000 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£15.37 |5,000 |£76,850.00 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |14 December 2017 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



