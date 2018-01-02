

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several theme park in Orlando, Florida will be closed this week due to bad weather.



This year's winter is said to be one of the coldest one the state of Florida has seen in years.



Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay will be closed through Friday, according to NBC. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and SeaWorld's Aquatica will be closed through Thursday due to the weather.



Last month, Volcano Bay, Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica closed for a few days when temperatures dropped.



