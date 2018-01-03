

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - AkzoNobel (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) announced the company has appointed Renier Vree as Chief Financial Officer of its Specialty Chemicals business, effective March 1, 2018. Vree is currently CFO and Member of the Executive Board of Arcadis. Prior to Arcadis, he spent more than 20 years at Philips, most recently as CFO of Philips Lighting.



AkzoNobel said its previously announced dual-track process for the separation of its Specialty Chemicals business remains on track for April 2018.



