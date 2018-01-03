

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced Kisqali or ribociclib received US Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Therapy designation for initial endocrine-based treatment of pre- or perimenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor.



The Breakthrough Therapy designation is based on positive results of the Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial demonstrating Kisqali in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) compared to endocrine therapy alone (median PFS 23.8 (95% CI: 19.2 months-not reached) vs. 13.0 months (95% CI: 11.0-16.4 months); HR=0.553; 95% CI: 0.441-0.694; p<0.0001).



A total of 672 women ranging from 25-58 years in age were enrolled and randomized in the trial. All treatment combinations also included goserelin. Treatment benefit with Kisqali combination therapy was consistent compared to the overall population regardless of treatment with tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitor endocrine partners, and across predefined patient subgroup.



MONALEESA-7 was the first Phase III trial entirely dedicated to evaluating a CDK4/6 inhibitor in premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.



The trial evaluated Kisqali in combination with oral endocrine therapies (tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor) and goserelin compared to oral endocrine therapy and goserelin in this patient population. In subgroup analyses of median PFS by endocrine partner, Kisqali in combination with tamoxifen and goserelin demonstrated 22.1 months median PFS compared to 11.0 months for tamoxifen and goserelin alone; Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor and goserelin demonstrated 27.5 months median PFS compared to 13.8 months for an aromatase inhibitor and goserelin alone.



The company noted that no new safety signals were observed in the MONALEESA-7 trial; adverse events were generally consistent with those observed in MONALEESA-2, identified early and mostly managed through dose interruptions or reductions.



Combination treatment with Kisqali was well tolerated with a discontinuation rate due to adverse events of 3.6% compared to 3.0% in patients who received endocrine therapy alone. The most common (>=5%) grade 3/4 adverse events in patients receiving Kisqali combination therapy compared to endocrine therapy alone were neutropenia (60.6% vs 3.6%) and leukopenia (14.3% vs 1.2%).



