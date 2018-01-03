

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group plc (BAB.L) announced Babcock's 50/50 joint venture with UGL has been awarded a further five year agreement, worth around 115 million pounds to the Group, to provide maintenance support services for the Australian Navy.



The programme agreement, starting in January 2018, will see the Naval Ship Management joint venture deliver critical engineering services to sustain eight ANZAC Class Frigates as part of the long-term Australian Warship Asset Management Agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX